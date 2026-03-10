Private homes and historic landmarks in Marietta and Smyrna will open for public tours April 24 through 26 during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Spring Ramble, held in partnership with Cobb Landmarks.

What’s Happening: The three-day event gives visitors access to private residences and historic sites not normally open to the public. Tours are organized across five National Register Historic Districts in Marietta and sites in Smyrna’s Concord Covered Bridge Historic District.

What’s Important: Sunday’s Smyrna stops mark the first time the city has been included in the Spring Ramble. One featured stop is the Miller’s House, a private home within the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District that is rarely open to the public.

The Schedule:

Friday: Private homes in five National Register Historic Districts in Marietta, including Mockingbird Hill, a Queen Anne style house designed by Gottfried L. Norrman, mentor to architect Neel Reid. Dinner and cocktails follow at Whitlock Inn, a Victorian mansion in Marietta.

Private homes in five National Register Historic Districts in Marietta, including Mockingbird Hill, a Queen Anne style house designed by Gottfried L. Norrman, mentor to architect Neel Reid. Dinner and cocktails follow at Whitlock Inn, a Victorian mansion in Marietta. Saturday: Homes in the Kennesaw Avenue Historic District, including Turnbull Manor, an 1883 Victorian home built for the Brumby family. Breakfast is served at the Strand Theatre, which opened in 1935. Dinner and cocktails are held at Fair Oaks, home to the Marietta Garden Educational Center.

Homes in the Kennesaw Avenue Historic District, including Turnbull Manor, an 1883 Victorian home built for the Brumby family. Breakfast is served at the Strand Theatre, which opened in 1935. Dinner and cocktails are held at Fair Oaks, home to the Marietta Garden Educational Center. Sunday: Homes and sites in Smyrna, including the Miller’s House. Brunch is held at the Reed House, a two-story home designed in 1910 by Leila Ross Wilburn, described as Georgia’s first female architect.

How This Affects Real People: Tickets and registration options are available at GeorgiaTrust.org.