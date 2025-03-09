From the mountains of North Georgia to the heart of Atlanta, there’s no shortage of quirky destinations in the Peach State.

And whether you’re looking for something offbeat, unusual—or just downright odd—you won’t have to travel far to find it.

Here’s a look at some of Georgia’s quirkiest places.

Clermont Lounge

In Atlanta, Clermont Lounge is a place like no other.

Located in the basement of the old Clermont Motor Hotel on Ponce de Leon Avenue, the Lounge has been around since 1965. It’s the oldest strip club in Atlanta— and easily the most famous.

Inside, visitors will find cheap drinks, a jukebox and a cast of dancers who are as legendary as the Lounge itself. Blondie, who’s been performing there for decades, is known for crushing beer cans with her chest.

The Clermont isn’t fancy. It doesn’t try to be. But for many, it’s an Atlanta tradition.

Goats on the Roof

In the North Georgia town of Tiger, you’ll find goats—and plenty of them.

At Goats on the Roof, real goats roam the rooftops while visitors below feed them with pulley-operated buckets. The goats have become a local attraction, drawing families and road-trippers alike.

Along with the goats, the site offers homemade fudge, gem mining and ice cream. It’s a quick stop, but one that’s hard to forget.

Barbie Beach

On the side of Highway 16 near Senoia, there’s a sandy patch of land filled with dolls.

Barbie Beach started as a joke nearly 20 years ago. Today, the roadside display features dozens of Barbies posed in creative—and sometimes strange—scenes. The themes change with the seasons, and no two visits are ever the same.

Drivers honk as they pass by. Others pull over to snap a photo. And the display keeps growing.

Doll’s Head Trail

But Barbie Beach isn’t the only doll-themed attraction in Georgia. In southeast Atlanta, there’s a walking trail that’s part nature hike and part art installation.

Doll’s Head Trail runs through Constitution Lakes Park and features artwork made from discarded doll parts and other debris collected from the surrounding area.

The trail was created by local carpenter Joel Slaton. Visitors are encouraged to add their own creations using found objects along the path. It’s an eerie, but creative, experience.

Babyland General Hospital

Continuing with the doll theme, in Cleveland, the Cabbage Patch Kids are still being born.

At Babyland General Hospital, visitors can watch as nurses deliver Cabbage Patch Kids from an oversized cabbage patch. Children—and plenty of adults—can adopt a doll to take home.

The “hospital” has been around for decades and draws visitors from all over the world. For fans of the dolls, it’s the ultimate stop.

Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden

In Summerville, the late folk artist Howard Finster created a world of his own.

Paradise Garden is a collection of colorful sculptures, hand-painted signs and mosaics that stretch across four acres. Finster was a Baptist minister who claimed he was inspired by God to create the garden.

The result is one of Georgia’s most unique and eclectic destinations. Visitors can tour Finster’s studio and see his artwork up close.

Expedition: Bigfoot Museum

In Cherry Log, there’s a place that takes Bigfoot seriously.

The Expedition: Bigfoot Museum features plaster casts of footprints, sighting maps and other evidence collected by Bigfoot enthusiasts over the years.

Whether you’re a believer or not, the museum offers a fun—and sometimes convincing—look at Georgia’s own Sasquatch legends.

From rooftop goats to doll-filled trails, Georgia’s quirkiest places are closer than you think. And they’re waiting to be discovered.