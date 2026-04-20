A woman with long dark hair and glasses is seated behind a judge's bench in a courtroom. She is wearing a black robe and smiling. In front of her is a nameplate that reads "Deborah R. Fluker." Behind her are two flags, one of the United States and one of Georgia, with the seal of the State of Georgia mounted on the wooden wall.
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A judge widely respected across Gwinnett County’s legal community has died. Superior Court Judge Deborah R. Fluker, who served on the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, died after battling cancer, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.

She Kept Working Through Her Illness

Even as she fought the disease, Fluker remained on the bench — a fact that drew admiration from attorneys and court officials who worked alongside her. The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said she showed what it called remarkable strength and devotion to justice during that time.

Her Standard Was High

Fluker was known for holding the lawyers who appeared before her to a higher standard. The DA’s Office said that expectation made legal professionals better at their jobs. She was described as someone who brought integrity, deep legal knowledge, and a firm commitment to fairness to her courtroom every day.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Fluker was held in the highest regard — both within that office and across the broader legal community. In a statement, the office said her legacy of dignity, fairness, and service will endure.

“Judge Fluker served with unwavering integrity, a deep knowledge of the law, and a steadfast commitment to fairness for all,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

No information on funeral arrangements or a successor has been released.

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“Integrity means doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Somewhere along the way, too many people decided that rule was optional.

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B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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