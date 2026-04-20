Listen to this post

A judge widely respected across Gwinnett County’s legal community has died. Superior Court Judge Deborah R. Fluker, who served on the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, died after battling cancer, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.

She Kept Working Through Her Illness

Even as she fought the disease, Fluker remained on the bench — a fact that drew admiration from attorneys and court officials who worked alongside her. The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said she showed what it called remarkable strength and devotion to justice during that time.

Her Standard Was High

Fluker was known for holding the lawyers who appeared before her to a higher standard. The DA’s Office said that expectation made legal professionals better at their jobs. She was described as someone who brought integrity, deep legal knowledge, and a firm commitment to fairness to her courtroom every day.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Fluker was held in the highest regard — both within that office and across the broader legal community. In a statement, the office said her legacy of dignity, fairness, and service will endure.

“Judge Fluker served with unwavering integrity, a deep knowledge of the law, and a steadfast commitment to fairness for all,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

No information on funeral arrangements or a successor has been released.