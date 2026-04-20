A man shot at a Brookhaven shopping center last week has died, and the suspect already in custody now faces a murder charge.
What happened: Brookhaven police say 48-year-old Tony E. Matthews of Atlanta was shot just before 2 a.m. on April 13 at Cherokee Plaza, located at 3855 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on April 20.
The suspect: 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel of Atlanta was arrested the same day as the shooting and charged with aggravated assault and carrying a firearm while committing a felony. After Matthews died, Brookhaven detectives sought a warrant to add a malice murder charge, which under Georgia law means an intentional killing. Abel had been taken into custody in Troup County on April 13.
Broader investigation: Abel is also suspected in separate shootings in unincorporated DeKalb County. Brookhaven police said a camera surveillance network called Operation Plugged In helped investigators identify Abel as the shooter.
Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call Brookhaven police at 404-637-0600 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at crimestoppersatlanta.org. Callers may remain anonymous.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.