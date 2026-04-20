Listen to this post

A man shot at a Brookhaven shopping center last week has died, and the suspect already in custody now faces a murder charge.

What happened: Brookhaven police say 48-year-old Tony E. Matthews of Atlanta was shot just before 2 a.m. on April 13 at Cherokee Plaza, located at 3855 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on April 20.

The suspect: 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel of Atlanta was arrested the same day as the shooting and charged with aggravated assault and carrying a firearm while committing a felony. After Matthews died, Brookhaven detectives sought a warrant to add a malice murder charge, which under Georgia law means an intentional killing. Abel had been taken into custody in Troup County on April 13.

Broader investigation: Abel is also suspected in separate shootings in unincorporated DeKalb County. Brookhaven police said a camera surveillance network called Operation Plugged In helped investigators identify Abel as the shooter.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call Brookhaven police at 404-637-0600 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at crimestoppersatlanta.org. Callers may remain anonymous.