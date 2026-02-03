Listen to this post

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday for Officer Pradeep Tamang, who died from injuries in a shooting on Feb. 1.

What’s Happening: The service will be at 12Stone Church at 1322 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville, at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7. A procession will go to Tim Stewart Funeral Home at 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, after the service.

What’s Important: The parking lot at 12Stone Church opens at 8 a.m. Extra parking will be at GateCity Church at 1446 Calvin Davis Circle, Lawrenceville. Attendees should be seated by 9:30 a.m.

How This Affects Real People: The procession will drive from 12Stone Church to the funeral home. The route starts at 12Stone Church, turns right onto SR-20, turns right onto Scenic Highway (SR-124), turns left onto Grayson Highway (SR-20), turns left onto Simonton Road, and turns right into the parking lot. Mourners can line the route but should not stop, stand, or park in the road.

What Happens Next: The procession will include the hearse, family, Gwinnett County Police Department officers, and other law enforcement officers.

The Officer: Tamang, Badge #2741, joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in July 2024. He graduated from the 121st Police Academy in May 2025.