A Haralson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant died on the job Friday after suffering a medical emergency.
What happened: Sergeant John Johnson died May 1 while on duty. The sheriff’s office did not say what kind of medical emergency he had.
Who he was: Johnson spent 18 years with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. He started as a patrol deputy, then moved into investigations. For the last 10 years, he worked as a drug task force agent assigned to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a state law enforcement agency that helps local departments with major cases.
From the sheriff: “I ask that the citizens join me in praying for his wife and children as they deal with the immense loss of a husband and father,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.
Survivors: Johnson is survived by his wife and children.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.