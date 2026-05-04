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A Haralson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant died on the job Friday after suffering a medical emergency.

What happened: Sergeant John Johnson died May 1 while on duty. The sheriff’s office did not say what kind of medical emergency he had.

Who he was: Johnson spent 18 years with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. He started as a patrol deputy, then moved into investigations. For the last 10 years, he worked as a drug task force agent assigned to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a state law enforcement agency that helps local departments with major cases.

From the sheriff: “I ask that the citizens join me in praying for his wife and children as they deal with the immense loss of a husband and father,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

Survivors: Johnson is survived by his wife and children.