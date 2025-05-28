Authorities have identified 7-year-old Tristan Cornelius as the child who died in Friday’s drowning incident at Lake Tobesofkee, while one of the two other children involved has been released from medical care.

The drowning occurred at 2:38 p.m. on May 23 at the Michael Dewayne Jones Public Fishing Area when three boys — ages 7, 8, and 10 — suddenly went underwater. First responders from multiple agencies entered the water to rescue the children.

Deputies, Macon-Bibb Fire Department personnel, and Community Ambulance paramedics successfully recovered the 8-year-old and 10-year-old boys, who were transported to a medical facility. The 10-year-old has since been released, while the 8-year-old remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Tristan Cornelius was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Take Action: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident and asks anyone with information to contact them at 478-751-7500. A fundraiser has been set up to raise money for Tristan’s funeral expenses. It has only raised $1,270 so far.

