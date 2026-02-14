Listen to this post

A popular St. Marys seafood restaurant is working to correct numerous health code violations after failing a recent health inspection with a score of 61.

Seagle’s, located at 105 Osborne Street, was cited for multiple critical violations during a routine inspection conducted February 10 by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

According to the inspection report, health officials found food being stored at unsafe temperatures throughout the restaurant. A sauce cooler was holding sauce at 58 degrees Fahrenheit—well above the required 41 degrees or below. The person in charge told inspectors the cooler was broken and the night shift had forgotten to refill ice baths inside the unit.

Inspectors also discovered milk wash and chicken batter sitting at room temperature near the fryers, and baked potatoes being held at 132 degrees in an oven that had been turned off. Hot foods must be maintained at 135 degrees or above to prevent bacterial growth.

The restaurant was also cited for improper food storage practices. Raw chicken was stored above raw crab cakes and raw fish in a cooler—a violation that could lead to cross-contamination. Food should be stored according to cooking temperatures, with raw chicken on the bottom shelf.

Multiple food items were found uncovered in coolers when not in use, and the can opener blade had visible debris on it.

In addition to food safety concerns, inspectors found cleaning chemicals and insect spray stored alongside food and food service items. One bottle of cleaner was not properly labeled.

The facility also showed signs of maintenance issues. Inspectors noted stained and dusty ceiling tiles, walls with splatter and mold, grease buildup under equipment, and rusted shelving. A chest freezer had significant ice buildup.

All critical violations were corrected during the inspection, according to the report. The restaurant was instructed to discard improperly stored food and make necessary repairs to equipment.

Seagle’s can be reached at (912) 882-3242. For more information about restaurant inspections in Camden County, residents can call the health department at (912) 729-6012.

The restaurant will be subject to follow-up inspections to ensure all violations have been properly addressed and corrected.