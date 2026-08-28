What inspectors found: The restaurant at 4479 South Cobb Drive had problems involving food temperatures, food storage, cleaning and its dishwashing machine.

Aioli sauce was measured at 76 degrees, sliced tomatoes at 53 degrees, cooked potatoes at 47 degrees and spaghetti at 44 degrees. Cold food that requires temperature control must stay at 41 degrees or below.

Gumbo did not heat fast enough to reach the required temperature within two hours.

Raw oysters, catfish, chicken and eggs were stored in ways that could allow them to contaminate other food.

Inspectors found heavy black buildup inside an ice chest at the bar.

Containers of wine, lemon juice, margarine and olive oil did not have labels.

The dishwashing machine was not releasing chlorine sanitizer.

The restaurant’s food safety manager certificate was not posted. The manager showed inspectors a copy on a phone.

What was fixed: Workers threw away the gumbo and cold food that was too warm. They also rearranged the raw food, labeled the containers and cleaned the ice chest after melting its ice.

Dishwashing: The restaurant stopped using the dishwashing machine and planned to use a three-part sink until the machine was repaired.

Previous scores: The restaurant’s latest prior score was 86, a B. Its earlier score was 72, a C.

The path forward: The restaurant had until Aug. 28 to post the original food safety certificate and fix the dishwashing machine. The report called for another inspection within 10 days.