After years of teasing—and what felt like a national hunger strike—McDonald’s finally gave fans a solid date for the return of the beloved Snack Wrap. The company quietly dropped the news Tuesday morning on X: “snack wrap 07.10.2025.” That’s it. No emojis. No sauce. Just the goods.

📢 Who Made It Happen: McDonald’s corporate team posted the announcement on their verified @McDonalds account at 9:33 on June 3. That single timestamped sentence has already racked up nearly half a million views and climbing. No fancy press release. No marketing blitz. Just enough to send the internet into a predictable spiral of joy and memes.

🔥 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: If you’ve been one of the many who practically begged for the Snack Wrap’s return after it vanished from menus in 2016, mark your calendar. The exact date, July 10, 2025, puts an end to nearly a decade of rumors, rage-tweets, and fast food fan petitions. For McDonald’s, it’s a bold swing at nostalgia-driven hype. For fans, it’s a snack-sized win.

🍗 Why It Matters: McDonald’s didn’t just bring back a menu item. They revived a cultural moment. The Snack Wrap was iconic in the 2000s and still has a die-hard following. Its return shows just how powerful consumer demand can be when it refuses to let go of a wrap-shaped dream.

📆 What’s Next: Expect long lines, fast sellouts, and possibly a limited rollout to test demand (again).