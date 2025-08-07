Dale Murphy’s restaurant, Murph’s, will close its doors for good on August 12 as the Galleria Mall undergoes renovations. Fans have just days left to enjoy the popular spot known for its cheese curds and burgers.

🍔 What It Means For You: If you’re a Braves fan or foodie who enjoys Murph’s famous cheese curds and burgers, this is your last week to visit before it permanently closes. The restaurant has been a gathering spot for baseball enthusiasts and local diners alike.

🏆 The Final Countdown: The baseball legend announced the closure on social media, encouraging patrons to visit one last time before August 12th. Despite the restaurant closing, Murphy’s MVP Experiences will continue in a different format, with 2026 dates to be announced later this year.

🏟️ Between the Lines: The closure appears to be directly related to renovation plans at the Galleria Mall where Murph’s is located. Murphy expressed gratitude to supporters who have made the restaurant successful over the years.

🧢 The Legacy: Dale Murphy remains one of the Atlanta Braves’ most beloved players, a two-time National League MVP who played for the team from 1976 to 1990. His restaurant has served as a connection between the baseball icon and fans long after his playing days ended.

The Sources: Dale Murphy.

