Sam’s of San Francisco, a restaurant located in midtown Atlanta, received a failing health score of 69 during a routine inspection conducted last week by the Fulton County Health Department.

The establishment, located at 60 11th Street, was cited for multiple violations spanning food safety, employee health protocols, and facility maintenance issues.

Management Knowledge Gaps

The health inspector noted significant concerns about management’s understanding of food safety protocols during the February 6 inspection. The manager on duty failed to demonstrate adequate knowledge of foodborne illness prevention and could not produce required employee health agreement forms.

According to the inspection report, the person in charge was unable to verify that employees had been properly informed about their responsibility to report signs and symptoms of illness. The manager was provided with the necessary forms and instructed to have all employees sign the health agreements.

Critical Handwashing Deficiencies

The inspection revealed that hand drying provisions were missing at multiple handwashing stations throughout the facility. Both the front main kitchen and the back room near the three-compartment sink lacked paper towels or other approved hand drying methods.

State regulations require each handwashing sink to be equipped with individual disposable towels, a continuous towel system, heated-air hand drying devices, or air-knife systems.

Food Storage and Labeling Problems

Inspectors found multiple food storage violations during the visit. Bacon stored near the grill area and ground beef in the reach-in cooler were both left uncovered. The owner corrected these issues during the inspection.

More concerning were date marking violations. Ground beef and french fries stored in coolers had no dates indicating when they should be consumed or discarded. State food safety rules require ready-to-eat foods held for more than 24 hours to be clearly marked with consumption dates.

Several squeeze bottles throughout the establishment contained unidentified substances without proper labeling. Working containers must be clearly identified with the common name of their contents.

Missing Safety Equipment

The restaurant lacked a bodily fluid cleanup kit and had no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrhea. Food service establishments are required to maintain EPA-registered disinfectants effective against Norovirus and have documented cleanup procedures.

Inspectors also noted the absence of a food temperature measuring device, which is required to ensure foods are maintained at safe temperatures.

Sanitation Concerns

The ice machine contained black organic matter and spider webs. The owner was instructed to discard all ice, shut down the machine, and thoroughly clean and sanitize the unit before returning it to service.

Multiple pieces of equipment showed heavy grease accumulation and old food debris. Reach-in cooler interiors were heavily soiled, and the grill area showed significant grease buildup. Exhaust ventilation hoods, filters, and facility vents were extremely soiled with grease deposits and dust.

Plumbing and Facility Issues

The inspection revealed plumbing problems affecting food preparation areas. The sink in the front food service area was backed up and unable to drain properly. The three-compartment sink in the washing area had leaking PVC piping.

Several pieces of equipment, including a dishwasher and reach-in coolers, were out of operation due to mechanical failures. The owner was advised to repair or remove the broken equipment to prevent pest harboring.

Wall surfaces throughout the facility showed multiple spills and required cleaning.

Permit and Posting Violations

The restaurant failed to display its current food service permit and the most recent inspection report. State regulations require the inspection report to be prominently displayed within 15 feet of the primary public entrance, between five and seven feet from the floor. The previous score for the restaurant was a 90.

The owner was issued a legal notice regarding the missing permit and instructed to obtain a valid food service permit.

What Happens Next

Restaurants scoring below 70 on health inspections are subject to follow-up visits to ensure violations have been corrected. The establishment will need to address all cited violations and demonstrate compliance with food safety regulations during a re-inspection.