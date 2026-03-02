Listen to this post

A routine inspection Friday left Cake World in Alpharetta with a failing grade and a return visit scheduled for March 9.

Why It Matters: A score of 61 falls in the “U” — Unsatisfactory — range under Georgia’s food safety grading system. The restaurant stays open, but state inspectors will return in less than two weeks to check whether violations have been fixed.

What We Know: A health inspector visited Cake World at 12890 Highway 9, Suite 110, on February 27 and recorded 10 violations worth 39 combined points. Seven of the 10 violations were corrected on the spot. Three violations were repeats from a prior inspection.

What’s Happening:

Food stored at unsafe temperatures in a reach-in cooler. The person in charge discarded the food.

Vegetables found sitting directly on walk-in cooler shelves — not in containers. Those were also discarded.

Between the Lines: Two of the three repeat violations — improper dish sanitizing and food stored above 41°F — are the kind that can directly sicken customers. Both were flagged before and showed up again. The third repeat: food stored on the floor.

The one violation not corrected during the inspection was date marking. Multiple ready-to-eat foods in both coolers had no labels showing when they were prepared or when they needed to be thrown out. Without that information, staff have no reliable way to know whether food is still safe to serve. The inspector advised the person in charge to fix it, but the report confirms it was not resolved before she left.

The Big Picture: Georgia grades food service establishments on a 100-point scale. A score below 70 is Unsatisfactory. Restaurants that score in that range are required to undergo a follow-up inspection. Cake World’s follow-up is set for March 9. If violations persist, the Georgia Department of Public Health has authority to require additional inspections or take further enforcement action.