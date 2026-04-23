Smoke from wildfires burning in southern Georgia is drifting into the Augusta area and surrounding communities, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

What’s happening: Satellite imagery captured Thursday morning shows smoke from multiple wildfires spreading across the Southeast. The Pineland Road Fire, located in southern Georgia, is identified as one of the sources. The thin white haze visible across the region in the satellite image is wildfire smoke.

What’s important: The National Weather Service office in Columbia, South Carolina, said the smoke is continuing to move into the CSRA, the Central Savannah River Area, which includes Augusta and surrounding counties along the Georgia-South Carolina border.

How this affects you: The Augusta Fire Department is urging residents to lower fire risk around their homes. Most Georgia wildfires are started by people, not natural causes. The department says residents should:

Clear dry leaves, pine straw, and other debris from within 30 feet of any structure

Follow all burn bans currently in effect

Avoid using outdoor equipment that can produce sparks during dry, windy conditions

The path forward: No end date for the smoke advisory was provided. Residents should monitor air conditions and check for active burn bans in their county before any outdoor burning.