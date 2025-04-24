Three Alarm Fire Forces Evacuations In Chatham County Neighborhood

Share

A fast-moving fire forced families out of their homes today in Chatham County. Fire crews rushed to the scene at Cotesworth Place and Tidewater Way.

🚒 What We Know: Firefighters say the blaze started in a home near the intersection of Cotesworth Place and Tidewater Way. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames spreading quickly. The Chatham County Fire Department called a three alarm fire, which means they brought in extra firefighters and equipment from across the county. In a three alarm fire, each “alarm” brings more crews and resources. The higher the number, the bigger the response.

🚧 What We Do Not Know: Right now, officials have not said what caused the fire. We do not know how many homes were damaged or how many people have been displaced.

⏭️ What’s Next: Fire investigators will work to find out what started the fire. The Red Cross and other local groups may step in to help families who cannot return home right away. Fire crews will stay on scene to watch for hot spots and make sure the fire does not flare up again.

🤝 Take Action: If you live nearby, stay away from the area so crews can work. If you want to help, consider donating to local relief groups or the Red Cross. They often provide food, shelter, and support to families after fires.

💛 Remember The Golden Rule: If you know someone affected by the fire, reach out. Offer a meal, a place to stay, or just a listening ear. In moments like this, neighbors helping neighbors makes all the difference.