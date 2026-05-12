Georgia has lifted its statewide wildfire burn ban, ending a restriction that at its peak covered 91 counties across the state.

What happened: An executive order lifted the State Forester’s wildfire burn ban in all counties. The ban had been in place as two major wildfires tore through south Georgia — the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County, which burned 22,471 acres near the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville, and the Pineland Road Fire, which burned 32,575 acres. Both fires burned during an exceptional drought, the most severe drought level, that covered much of the state.

What’s still in effect: Two separate restrictions remain even though the wildfire ban is gone. Some counties have their own local burn rules that the state order does not override. Residents should check with local officials before burning anything outdoors. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s summer burn ban also remains in effect for 54 counties, mostly in and around metro Atlanta, through October 1. That seasonal restriction has nothing to do with wildfire conditions and is not affected by this order.

What’s still true: Officials say parts of Georgia are still dry and wildfire risk has not gone away. It still only takes one spark to start a wildfire.

Where to check: The executive order and current wildfire information are available at gatrees.org.