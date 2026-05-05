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Two massive south Georgia wildfires are getting closer to being put out, but crews are still on the ground and new fires keep breaking out.

What’s Happening: The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County is now 85% contained after burning 22,471 acres since it started April 20. The Pineland Road Fire, burning across Clinch and Echols counties, moved from 44% to 50% contained and has scorched 32,575 acres.

New fires: Ten more wildfires broke out Monday across Georgia, burning a combined 13.19 acres statewide.

What’s Important: Neither fire is out. Crews are still working to hold fire lines and stop flare-ups. South Georgia is in an exceptional drought — the most severe level forecasters recognize — and the ground remains dangerously dry.

What’s Still Unknown: State investigators say the Highway 82 Fire started when a Mylar balloon hit a power line, sending a burst of electricity into nearby vegetation. That investigation is still open.

Rules Still in Effect: A burn ban covers all of south Georgia. No drones may fly over active fire areas. Drivers should slow down and watch for smoke. Zones 23 and 24 in Brantley County — hunting club land — remain closed as active fire zones.

How This Affects Real People: Most Brantley County residents have been cleared to return home, but anyone heading back should slow down, watch for hazards on the road and on their property, and follow directions from officials on the scene.

The Path Forward: With both fires showing steady progress, crews are working to lock down fire lines before dry conditions give either fire room to grow again.