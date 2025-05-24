A Roswell family escaped their burning home Wednesday night after unattended food on the stove sparked a fire that spread through the carport and roof of their Nancy Trail residence.

What We Know: Roswell firefighters responded to the house fire just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrived within minutes to find flames engulfing the carport and spreading to the roof. All residents evacuated safely before crews arrived, though one person received on-scene evaluation for minor burns.

Fire officials determined the blaze started when food was left unattended on the stove.

In Context: Cooking fires represent the leading cause of residential fires across the United States, according to fire safety experts. These incidents often ignite within seconds when food, grease, or cooking materials overheat. Fire safety officials emphasize that most cooking fires are preventable through simple precautions like remaining in the kitchen while cooking, keeping flammable materials away from heat sources, and using timers as reminders.

Take Action: Roswell Fire Department recommends these cooking safety measures: Stay in the kitchen whenever frying, grilling, or broiling food. Keep dish towels, paper products, and food packaging at least three feet from stovetops. Set timers when baking or roasting to avoid forgetting food in the oven. Install smoke alarms near kitchens but not directly above stoves to prevent false alarms.

Those wishing to help fire victims in the community can donate to the American Red Cross North Georgia Chapter or volunteer with local fire safety education programs.