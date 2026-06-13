A 45-year-old Dearing man is in jail facing child sex abuse charges after his arrest this week.
What’s Happening: Joseph Addison was arrested June 11 and booked into the McDuffie County Jail. He faces three charges: child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and incest.
What’s New: The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office opened the case June 8. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over and made the arrest three days later.
The Path Forward: The investigation is still active. When it wraps up, the case will go to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the prosecutor’s office covering McDuffie County, for possible criminal charges in court.
If you have information: Call the GBI’s Thomson office at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2040. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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