Who he was: Krish had been with the Carrollton Police Department for three years. His brother, Sgt. Chad Krish, also serves on the force. He is survived by his wife, Emily, and his brother.

What happened: Krish died June 9, nearly a year after he was hurt on the job. In June 2025, he was directing traffic in a construction zone on Highway 27 when a driver who was reportedly having a medical emergency struck him. He was airlifted to a hospital with a traumatic brain injury and had multiple surgeries. His condition worsened after two recent procedures.

The path forward: Martin & Hightower Funeral Home is handling arrangements. The service begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.