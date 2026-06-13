CARROLLTON — Community members who cannot make it to the funeral of Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish in person can watch it online Sunday, June 14, starting at 2:30 p.m. The livestream is available at youtube.com/live/uR6UZDgH-GY.
Who he was: Krish had been with the Carrollton Police Department for three years. His brother, Sgt. Chad Krish, also serves on the force. He is survived by his wife, Emily, and his brother.
What happened: Krish died June 9, nearly a year after he was hurt on the job. In June 2025, he was directing traffic in a construction zone on Highway 27 when a driver who was reportedly having a medical emergency struck him. He was airlifted to a hospital with a traumatic brain injury and had multiple surgeries. His condition worsened after two recent procedures.
The path forward: Martin & Hightower Funeral Home is handling arrangements. The service begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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