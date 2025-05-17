Photos: Fire Destroys Abandoned Structure in Savannah

Savannah Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Augusta Avenue. The blaze engulfed a vacant structure, destroying it.
Firefighters were on scene working to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby structures. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Savannah Fire Department is expected to provide additional information as their investigation continues.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.