A house fire in unincorporated Snellville Tuesday night killed one person and three pets. Neighbors called 911 reporting flames and a trapped person inside the home on Round Stone Trail.
What Happened: Firefighters arrived at 7:38 p.m. to find heavy flames engulfing the back of the split-level home. Their rescue efforts were temporarily halted when the roof collapsed, forcing crews to withdraw until they could safely re-enter.
After bringing the fire under control around 7:49 p.m., firefighters found one adult inside who was rushed to Piedmont Eastside in critical condition. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Pet Victims: The fire claimed the lives of three dogs found inside the home. One cat suffering from smoke inhalation was treated with oxygen using a pet mask and transported to a veterinary hospital by Gwinnett Animal Welfare.
Investigation Continues: Fire investigators have not yet determined what caused the blaze. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to understand how this deadly fire started.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.