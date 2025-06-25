A house fire in unincorporated Snellville Tuesday night killed one person and three pets. Neighbors called 911 reporting flames and a trapped person inside the home on Round Stone Trail.

What Happened: Firefighters arrived at 7:38 p.m. to find heavy flames engulfing the back of the split-level home. Their rescue efforts were temporarily halted when the roof collapsed, forcing crews to withdraw until they could safely re-enter.

After bringing the fire under control around 7:49 p.m., firefighters found one adult inside who was rushed to Piedmont Eastside in critical condition. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Pet Victims: The fire claimed the lives of three dogs found inside the home. One cat suffering from smoke inhalation was treated with oxygen using a pet mask and transported to a veterinary hospital by Gwinnett Animal Welfare.

Investigation Continues: Fire investigators have not yet determined what caused the blaze. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to understand how this deadly fire started.