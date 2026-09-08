SAVANNAH — A house fire broke out early Tuesday on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street in Savannah, forcing two adults and a pet out of their home.
What happened: Firefighters arrived about 1:09 a.m. to heavy smoke. The fire was out by 1:30 a.m. No one was hurt.
What’s next: The cause of the fire is under investigation.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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