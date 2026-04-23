Two Nahunta businesses are now accepting donated goods for families displaced or affected by the Brantley County wildfire, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office said.

What’s happening: Brantley Gas at 114 Satilla Avenue and H & S Car Haulers at 125 Industrial Park are both open to receive donations. Items collected at both sites are being distributed locally to people affected by the fire.

What’s needed: The two sites are collecting different items:

Brantley Gas needs empty 27-gallon totes with lids, hangers, hygiene items, and new or gently used clothing. Call Emerald Heinritz at 850-694-9400.

H & S Car Haulers needs pet food and non-perishable food items. Call Jessica Johns at 912-288-5697 or Amanda Herrin at 912-288-3993.

For cash donations: The Sheriff’s Office says GoFundMe accounts circulating online are not official or verified. People who want to give money should go through Georgia VOAD and select either the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army for Brantley County.

Catch up quick: Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency covering 91 Georgia counties after wildfires surpassed the state’s five-year average. The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County and the Pineland Road fire in Clinch and Echols Counties together burned more than 11,085 acres, threatening more than 1,050 homes and 50 businesses. Parts of Brantley County remain under a mandatory evacuation order.