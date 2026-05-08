A wildfire burning in Brantley County is now 90% contained, according to a Friday morning update from fire officials.

The Highway 82 Fire has burned about 22,420 acres since it started Monday, April 20. As of Friday, May 8, command of the fire transferred to the Georgia Forestry Commission Type 3 Team.

The fire is affecting the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville.

Resources on the Ground

According to fire officials, 297 personnel are currently assigned to the fire. Equipment includes two Type 1 helicopters, one Type 3 helicopter, two Type 1 crews, one camp crew, 11 Type 6 engines, seven tractor plows, six dozers, and four excavators.

Crews north of Highway 32 are continuing mop-up operations in deep organic soils using engines and heavy equipment. Officials say significant needle cast dropped across the fire Thursday, and crews are clearing containment lines as a result. Crews are also patrolling all areas of the fire to find and extinguish hot spots.

Rehabilitation work is continuing on the north end of the fire, including erosion control, hazardous debris removal, and stabilization measures to protect public safety and allow residents to safely enter and exit the area.

Rain in the Forecast

A stationary front over the region is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday. Fire officials say there is high confidence the fire will receive at least a quarter inch of rain over the weekend, with the possibility of up to an inch.

Cloud cover is expected to keep temperatures in the 80s with humidity levels above 50%, which should moderate fire activity. However, officials caution that the region remains in an exceptional drought, and smoldering in deep organic soils will continue. Re-burn potential also remains a concern due to needle drop.

The entire state of Georgia is currently under drought conditions, with Brantley County classified as being in an exceptional drought.

The statewide burn ban has been reduced from 91 counties to 17 counties in southern Georgia. Counties surrounding the fire remain under a burn ban. Updated burn ban information is available through the Georgia Forestry Commission.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Officials say the restriction applies to all recreational and professional unmanned aircraft, including drones.

Donations Accepted

Three locations in Nahunta are currently accepting donations for community members affected by the fire: Brantley Gas at 114 Satilla Ave., H&S Haulers at 125 Industrial Park, and Brantley County Family Connections at 10305 Main Street.

Residents with questions about evacuations or road closures in Brantley County can call 912-674-0195. The fire information phone line is 912-612-7449 and is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.