The Highway 82 wildfire in Brantley County is now 75% contained — up from 64% just two days ago. The fire has burned 22,471 acres since it started April 20 near Atkinson and Waynesville.

What’s Happening: The Pineland Road Fire, burning across Clinch and Echols counties, is holding at 44% contained and has burned through 32,575 acres. Both fires are still active. Three new wildfires broke out across Georgia on Sunday, burning a combined 23.4 acres statewide.

What’s Important: South Georgia is in an exceptional drought — the most severe level recognized by forecasters — and the ground is still dangerously dry. Wildfire risk remains high across the region even as the two largest fires inch closer to being controlled.

Catch Up Quick: State investigators say the Highway 82 Fire started when a Mylar balloon hit a power line, sending a burst of electricity into nearby vegetation. That investigation is still open. Evacuation orders and a countywide curfew in Brantley County have been lifted, but Zones 23 and 24 — hunting club land — remain closed as active fire zones.

Rules Still in Effect:

A burn ban covers all of south Georgia.

No drones may fly over active fire areas.

Drivers should slow down and use caution near smoke.

The Path Forward: With the Highway 82 Fire at 75% containment and residents back in their homes, crews are working to lock down fire lines before dry conditions give either fire room to grow again.