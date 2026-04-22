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Two wildfires burning across three South Georgia counties have triggered federal emergency funding to help cover the cost of fighting them.

What’s Happening: The Pineland Road fire is burning in Clinch and Echols Counties. The Highway 82 fire is burning in Brantley County. Together, the fires had burned more than 11,085 acres of private land as of April 21.

What’s Important: FEMA Region 4 Acting Administrator Rob Ashe approved Georgia’s requests for Fire Management Assistance Grants on April 21. The grants cover up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs, with funding drawn from the federal Disaster Relief Fund.

By the Numbers: At the time Georgia submitted its requests, the fires threatened:

More than 1,050 homes

50 businesses

Community infrastructure in the affected counties

How This Affects Real People: Residents and property owners in Clinch, Echols, and Brantley Counties face active fire threats. The federal funding helps ensure firefighting resources can be deployed and sustained.

What the Money Covers: Eligible expenses under the grants include costs for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies, and the movement of personnel and equipment to and from the fire lines.

The Path Forward: Both requests were approved the same day they were submitted, after officials determined the fires threatened to become a major disaster. More information on the grant program is available at fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.