A fire is burning near Clarks Bluff and Magnolia Avenue in Kingsland. Multiple roads are closed.

What’s Happening: Fire crews are working on a fire in the area of Clarks Bluff and Magnolia Avenue. Roadways in that area are shut down. Clarks Bluff at West Cypress is also closed.

What’s Important: The road closures are in place so fire crews can work. Drivers cannot use Clarks Bluff or roads near Magnolia Avenue in the fire zone.

What Happens Next: Police will post updates when available.

Sources: Kingsland Police Department