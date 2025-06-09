Georgians are surprisingly willing to hand over significant financial decisions to artificial intelligence, with the average resident comfortable letting AI manage nearly $23,000 of their money.

💰 Why It Matters: This level of trust in AI for financial management could reshape how Georgians invest, plan for retirement, and handle major money decisions in the coming years.

🤖 What’s Happening: A new survey of adults by loan provider Advance America found Georgians would trust AI with an average of $22,876 for investing decisions.

• That’s above the national average of $20,441

• One in four people said they’d trust AI more than their current financial advisor

📊 The Numbers Tell A Story: Californians topped the list at nearly $47,000, while Wyoming residents were most cautious at just $3,571.

• 31% would let AI choose their stocks

• 22% are comfortable with AI buying cryptocurrency

• 27% would prefer AI over their partner for managing joint finances

⚠️ The Reality Check: Experts warn against replacing human judgment entirely with algorithms, even as AI tools become more sophisticated.

🔍 The Big Picture: While Georgians show openness to AI financial tools, most still want final say on major decisions. Only 17% would let AI make large financial moves without telling them first, and just 28% would trust AI to plan their entire retirement. The trend suggests AI will likely serve as a powerful assistant rather than a replacement for human financial advisors.

