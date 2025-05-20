Former students of Warren Road Elementary School will return to their alma mater for a Senior Walk to celebrate their upcoming high school graduation. The event will take place on Thursday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m. at the school’s campus on Warren Road in Augusta.

Graduates from the Class of 2025, dressed in their caps and gowns, will walk the halls as current students and faculty cheer them on with banners and applause.

The tradition gives younger students a chance to see what graduation looks like and honors the achievements of those who once walked the same halls.

The Senior Walk aims to inspire current students and recognize the hard work of the graduating seniors as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.