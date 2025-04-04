Meet Al Taylor, The Interim Superintendent of Gwinnett County Schools

Al Taylor steps into the role of interim superintendent for Gwinnett County Public Schools with a career spent entirely within the district. Taylor previously served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and most recently as chief of schools before accepting this interim position.

📝 The Plan: In a recently released video address, Taylor outlined a transition strategy built around 5 key priorities:

Strengthening communication with families, staff and community Supporting teachers to help students reach full potential Investing in school safety and mental health resources Creating more family involvement opportunities Ensuring wise use of resources for schools and students

You can watch the video below.

🤔 Why It Matters: Leadership transitions can create uncertainty for students, parents and staff. Taylor’s familiarity with the district provides continuity while the Board of Education searches for a permanent superintendent. His local experience means he understands the specific challenges and strengths of Gwinnett County schools.

🔎 In Context: Taylor said despite the leadership change, the district remains strong with a clear mission. He plans to actively engage with the community through school visits, meetings and one-on-one conversations to maintain stability during this transition period.

⏭️ What’s Next: The Board of Education has begun searching for a permanent superintendent since Calvin Watts was fired earlier this year. The district will share updates and engagement opportunities through official channels as the search progresses.