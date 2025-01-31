Gwinnett School Superintendent Fired: What We Know

Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts is out. The school board voted 3-2 on Friday to end his contract early.

🔴 Why It Matters: A superintendent oversees the administration of a school district, setting the vision and goals for academic success. They manage district operations, allocate resources, and ensure compliance with educational policies. Effective leadership by a superintendent impacts student achievement, teacher performance, and overall district progress.

⚖️ What’s Happening:

The school board made the decision in a special meeting after an executive session.

Watts will remain in his position until April 2.

Dr. Al Taylor, the current Chief of Schools, will take over as interim superintendent on April 3.

🔍 What’s Next: The board says it will continue searching for a permanent replacement.

📌 Catch Up Quick: