Gwinnett School Superintendent Fired: What We Know

Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts is out. The school board voted 3-2 on Friday to end his contract early.
🔴 Why It Matters: A superintendent oversees the administration of a school district, setting the vision and goals for academic success. They manage district operations, allocate resources, and ensure compliance with educational policies. Effective leadership by a superintendent impacts student achievement, teacher performance, and overall district progress.
⚖️ What’s Happening:
- The school board made the decision in a special meeting after an executive session.
- Watts will remain in his position until April 2.
- Dr. Al Taylor, the current Chief of Schools, will take over as interim superintendent on April 3.
🔍 What’s Next: The board says it will continue searching for a permanent replacement.
📌 Catch Up Quick:
- Watts started his career in Gwinnett County and worked in the district for years before returning as superintendent in 2021.
- His tenure has seen significant policy shifts, including changes in discipline and equity initiatives.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.