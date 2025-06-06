A legendary Columbia High School basketball coach lost his job after a parent shared video showing him hitting players with his shoe during a team trip.

📱 What’s Happening: DeKalb County Schools fired Dr. Phillip McCrary on Monday after reviewing footage from a November team trip to the Bahamas.

• The video shows McCrary telling a player to lower his pants before hitting him multiple times with a shoe.

• A second player was also struck, according to the parent who shared the footage.

• The player was struck for sneaking a girl into his room, according to the video.

🎯 Between the Lines: The parent who came forward no longer has a child at the school and asked to remain anonymous out of fear.

• Her son witnessed the incident and suffered mental health effects afterward

• She only felt safe speaking up after her child transferred away from Columbia High

🏀 Why It Matters: Parents trust coaches to mentor their children safely. When that trust breaks down, it affects entire school communities and raises questions about supervision during school trips.

🏆 The Big Picture: McCrary built a legendary career at Columbia High, winning hundreds of games and earning the honor of having the school gym named after him.

