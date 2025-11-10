Georgia drivers are paying slightly more at the pump this week, though prices remain lower than last year.

What’s Happening: Gas prices in Georgia climbed to $2.80 per gallon for regular unleaded, up 2 cents from last week.

What’s Important: Filling up a 15-gallon tank now costs about $42. That’s nearly $2 less than drivers paid this time last year. Prices are also 9 cents lower than last month.

Between the Lines: Small price changes show how quickly the fuel market responds to shifts in oil supply and seasonal demand, according to AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. These minor ups and downs are normal heading into the holiday season.

The Big Picture: Nationwide, gas prices went up nearly 5 cents to $3.07 per gallon. Refinery maintenance in California pushed prices higher when production paused. Gas demand dropped slightly last week from 8.92 million barrels a day to 8.87 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gas supply also fell from 210.7 million barrels to 206 million.

Around Georgia: Savannah has the state’s highest gas prices at $2.94 per gallon. Rome has the lowest at $2.69. Atlanta sits in the middle at $2.79.

