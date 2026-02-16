Listen to this post

Georgia’s average gas price reached $2.72 per gallon on Monday, up 6 cents from last week as oil costs rise and refineries begin spring maintenance.

What’s Happening: Gas prices increased despite lower winter demand. The statewide average is 7 cents higher than last month but remains 28 cents lower than this time last year. Filling a 15-gallon tank now costs approximately $40.80.

🔑 Key Term- Average: The “average” is a value that represents the middle point of a group of gas prices, indicating what is typical for those prices overall. However, the price you see at your local gas station may not be exactly the average due to factors such as location, competition, or recent changes in supply and demand. Different stations may set their prices based on local market conditions, taxes, and operating costs, leading to variations from the average price in the area. This means that while the average gives a general idea of what gas costs, individual prices can be higher or lower depending on these specific factors.

What’s Important: Oil prices are climbing and refineries are entering seasonal maintenance, which tightens fuel supplies. The national average rose to $2.92 per gallon, still below last year’s $3.16.

By the Numbers:

Atlanta: $2.73 per gallon

Most expensive Georgia metro: Savannah at $2.80

Least expensive Georgia metro: Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.62

National electric vehicle charging: 38 cents per kilowatt-hour, unchanged from last week

What Changed: Georgia’s average increased 6 cents since last Sunday and 7 cents since mid-January. The national average rose 3 cents in the same period.