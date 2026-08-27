About 1.29 million Georgia workers have jobs in which artificial intelligence could handle some of their work, according to a company survey and estimate. Many small-business owners nationwide said loyalty would stop them from replacing an employee with AI.

What the survey found: Careerminds, a workforce services company, surveyed 3,022 small-business owners nationwide in July. Of those owners, 61% said AI could substantially reduce or replace the work of at least one employee.

Why owners are holding back: Loyalty was the main reason 33% of owners gave for keeping a worker instead of using AI. Another 17% cited the employee’s long service, 13% cited knowledge of the business, 12% felt responsible for the worker’s finances and 12% pointed to customer relationships.

How long they would wait: About 24% said they would keep an employee for six to 12 months if AI could do most of the work at a lower cost. Another 23% would keep the worker as long as the business could afford it, while 10% said they would keep the employee indefinitely.

Jobs outlook: Among owners surveyed, 56% expect AI to leave their businesses with fewer workers within three years. About 61% said they had delayed using AI because of its effect on employees, while 59% had rejected a specific AI tool because it would lead to job losses.

About the Georgia estimate: Careerminds calculated the Georgia figure by applying survey results to employment estimates. It is not a count of workers whose duties have been reviewed. The company did not provide the number of Georgia respondents or a margin of error for the state estimate.