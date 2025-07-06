If you want a fun, free day with your family, don’t miss the last day of Family Fun Safety Days on Wednesday, July 9. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Cobb Safety Village in Marietta for games, puppet shows, and a chance to meet firefighters and Sparky the mascot.

🎉 Why It Matters: This event gives families a safe, fun way to learn about safety. Kids get hands-on time with fire trucks and meet real heroes, making safety lessons stick better.

🚒 What’s Happening: You can climb inside fire trucks, watch a puppet show, and hang out with firefighters. No need to sign up—just show up at 1220 Al Bishop Drive.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Catch Up Quick: Family Fun Safety Days has been running all week to teach kids about safety in a fun way. This is the last chance to join in.