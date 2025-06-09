Lilburn residents can enjoy free entertainment and fireworks at the annual Sparkle in the Park event on Thursday, July 3, at Lilburn City Park.

The Independence Day celebration runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and includes food trucks, children’s activities and live music performances. The evening will end with a fireworks display.

Two bands will perform during the event. Atlanta brass band Funk Cake will open the show, followed by headliner No Diggity Band, which plays hip-hop, rhythm and blues and pop songs from the 1990s and 2000s.

Free shuttles will transport attendees to the park from three locations: Lilburn City Hall, Lilburn First Baptist Church on First and Young streets, and the corner of Killian Hill Road and Poplar Street. Limited accessible parking will be available at the park on 76 Main Street on a first-come basis.

Main Street will close to traffic from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. during the fireworks display.

The event takes place at Lilburn City Park and is free to attend.