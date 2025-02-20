Popular Monthly Street Festival Returns to Historic Roswell

Roswell residents can once again look forward to their favorite monthly celebration as Alive in Roswell announces its 2025 season schedule.

🎯 What We Know: The popular street festival will run from April through October 2025, taking place on the third Thursday of each month from 5 until 9 in the evening. Gate City Brewing Company returns as the presenting sponsor alongside the City of Roswell.

🏪 Who Made it Happen: Local businesses and vendors form the backbone of this community celebration. Canton Street merchants, from boutique owners to restaurateurs, join forces with hundreds of interactive vendors to create this vibrant monthly experience.

🎵 Why It Matters: Alive in Roswell brings together live music, food trucks, and family entertainment, transforming downtown Roswell into a dynamic community gathering space. The event supports local businesses while offering residents a regular opportunity to connect with their neighbors.

🌟 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Alive in Roswell has established itself as more than just a festival – it’s become a cornerstone of community life, drawing thousands of visitors to historic Canton Street each month.