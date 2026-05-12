WARNER ROBINS — Kool & the Gang will take the stage in Warner Robins this summer as the headlining act for the city’s Independence Day celebration, bringing their decades of funk and rhythm and blues hits to Middle Georgia.
The free concert is set for July 4 at the McConnell-Talbert Stadium parking lot. The event marks the 43rd year Warner Robins has hosted an Independence Day celebration and coincides with America’s 250th anniversary.
Known for songs like “Celebration,” “Ladies’ Night,” “Get Down On It,” and “Jungle Boogie,” Kool & the Gang has built one of the most recognized catalogs in music history. The band has earned Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Georgia native Phillip Phillips will also perform. Phillips won Season 11 of American Idol and is known for hits including “Home,” “Gone, Gone, Gone,” and “Raging Fire.” Local performer Cam Vance will open the evening.
“We are excited to bring such an incredible lineup to Warner Robins as we celebrate America 250,” Mayor LaRhonda W. Patrick said. “This event is a long-standing tradition for our community, and this year’s celebration will be bigger than ever with nationally recognized talent, family fun, and patriotic pride.”
Food vendors, family activities, and a fireworks show are also planned for the evening.
More details will be announced in the coming weeks. Updates can be found at www.wrga.gov.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.