A Woodstock man was sentenced March 4 after pleading guilty to killing a tow truck driver on I-575 South in October 2023.

What’s Happening: David Albert Beaver Jr., 60, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and reckless driving in the death of Frank Ingram, owner of Ingram Towing. Chief Superior Court Judge David L. Cannon Jr. sentenced Beaver to 15 years, with the first year in confinement, suspended once he completes specific conditions set by the court.

What’s Important: Beaver must serve 180 days in the Cherokee County adult detention center, in increments of at least four days at a time. He is required to serve time on October 19 every year, the anniversary of the crash. He must also complete 768 hours of community service picking up roadside litter through the Cherokee County Recycling Center, at a minimum of 16 eight-hour shifts per year.

What We Know: The crash happened October 19, 2023, on I-575 South near Sixes Road. Ingram had responded to a disabled dump truck on the shoulder, activated his emergency lights, and was walking along the berm when Beaver’s van veered six feet over the fog line and struck him, dragging him approximately 43 feet. His cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Traffic camera footage showed other drivers safely changed lanes or slowed as they approached the scene. Witnesses told law enforcement they saw Beaver’s van swerving across lanes and off the roadway before the crash.

At the scene, Beaver said he did not see the tow truck or Ingram until after impact. He also told investigators he had recently caused a separate crash in Rome that totaled his employer’s vehicle and had not sought a medical evaluation after that incident.

The Sentence: The sentencing was non-negotiated, meaning the judge was not bound by any agreement between the two sides. The State asked for 15 years with five years in custody. The defense asked for 10 years of probation. As additional conditions, Beaver is prohibited from contacting Ingram’s family or Ingram Towing.

How This Affects Real People: Ingram’s mother and nephew delivered victim impact statements at the hearing. The courtroom was filled with family, friends, and supporters of Ingram.