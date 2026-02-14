Listen to this post

A woman was run over by a car in a gas station parking lot off of Cobb Parkway. She suffered head trauma, deep lacerations, and extensive leg damage.

What’s Happening: Chelsea Pruitt was struck by a vehicle in a gas station parking lot after an argument. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for her medical expenses and recovery. The campaign has raised $370 toward a $50,000 goal.

What’s Important: Pruitt requires surgeries, follow-up care, and rehabilitation. She cannot work during recovery. The campaign organizer described the driver’s actions as reckless.

How This Affects Real People: Pruitt faces mounting medical bills and lost wages while recovering from her injuries.

Sources: GoFundMe