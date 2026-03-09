A 24-year-old Marietta woman was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning at a home on Waldrep Circle.

What’s Happening: Cobb County Police officers arrived at the 1800 block of Waldrep Circle just before 8 a.m. on March 6 after someone reported a person had been shot. They found Favia Gricelda Naely Vicente Velasquez, 24, of Marietta, dead at the scene.

What’s Important: Vicente Velasquez was killed by multiple gunshot wounds. The department’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945. Reference case number 26014567.

The Path Forward: Her body was taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation remains open.