A 4-year-old girl was found dead in the trunk of a car in Hall County over the weekend.
What’s Happening: Jessica Motes was arrested Sunday after her father saw her at a shopping center parking lot in Oakwood. According to court documents, she told him she had hurt the child and thought the girl was dead.
Her father drove her away from the parking lot and called police. Officers found the child’s remains in the trunk of Motes’ car.
What’s Important: Motes has been charged with felony concealing death. Police have not said how she knew the girl or what led to the child’s death.
Between the Lines: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Oakwood Police with the case. No other charges have been filed yet.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.