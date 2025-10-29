A 4-year-old girl was found dead in the trunk of a car in Hall County over the weekend.

What’s Happening: Jessica Motes was arrested Sunday after her father saw her at a shopping center parking lot in Oakwood. According to court documents, she told him she had hurt the child and thought the girl was dead.

Her father drove her away from the parking lot and called police. Officers found the child’s remains in the trunk of Motes’ car.

What’s Important: Motes has been charged with felony concealing death. Police have not said how she knew the girl or what led to the child’s death.

Between the Lines: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Oakwood Police with the case. No other charges have been filed yet.