Police have arrested the third and final suspect in a homicide at the Red Rose Inn in Bremen. The killing happened in June 2025.

What’s Happening: The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the suspect in Virginia. The suspect is now waiting for an extradition hearing, a legal process that decides whether someone held in one state will be sent back to face charges in another.

What’s Important: The Bremen Police Department said the arrest came after months of investigative work, including leads followed outside of Georgia. The case is still active.

The Path Forward: The suspect must complete an extradition hearing before being transferred to Haralson County. Bremen Police said more details will be released as the legal process allows.

