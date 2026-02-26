Police have arrested the third and final suspect in a homicide at the Red Rose Inn in Bremen. The killing happened in June 2025.
What’s Happening: The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the suspect in Virginia. The suspect is now waiting for an extradition hearing, a legal process that decides whether someone held in one state will be sent back to face charges in another.
What’s Important: The Bremen Police Department said the arrest came after months of investigative work, including leads followed outside of Georgia. The case is still active.
The Path Forward: The suspect must complete an extradition hearing before being transferred to Haralson County. Bremen Police said more details will be released as the legal process allows.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Here Are Some Tangible Ways You Can Support Local News
We strive to make state and local news free to all readers. While we are an ad-supported site with no paywalls, support from readers and passionate community members make it possible for us to keep the news free to Georgia citizens.
Note: The Georgia Sun is not a 501(c)(3) organization. Your contributions help us provide local journalism, but they are not tax deductible.