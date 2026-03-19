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A 66-year-old Butler man is behind bars tonight, facing five counts of Child Molestation following two separate investigations by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI identified the suspect as William Robert Busbee of Butler, in Taylor County. According to the GBI, Busbee was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

Two Investigations, One Arrest

The first investigation dates back more than a year. The Butler Police Department asked the GBI to step in on October 30, 2024, to look into a child molestation case involving Busbee in Butler.

Then, on March 3, 2026, the Butler Police Department submitted a second, separate request — asking the GBI to investigate another child molestation case, also involving Busbee and also in Butler.

The GBI announced the arrest on March 18, saying both investigations led to the five charges now facing Busbee.

What Comes Next

Once the investigations are complete, the GBI says the cases will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information related to either investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, going online to gbi.georgia.gov, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.