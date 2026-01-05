Gwinnett County Police arrested Mackienzy Kahl after a bizarre crime spree that began with a stolen vehicle report and ended with him driving a Mercedes while wearing just a tablecloth.

What’s Happening: Police responded December 2 to a report of a stolen vehicle believed to be in Kahl’s possession. Officers found the vehicle empty, with signs Kahl had been exposed to chemicals inside it before fleeing on foot.

What’s Important: Multiple 911 callers soon reported a man matching Kahl’s description running through the area wearing only a tablecloth and trying to get into several vehicles. Kahl then entered an occupied home, took keys to a Mercedes, and drove away before police stopped and arrested him.

The Charges: Kahl now faces multiple charges including two counts of Theft by Taking, Burglary in the First Degree, Entering an Automobile with Intent to Commit Theft, Loitering and Prowling, and Driving Without a Valid License.