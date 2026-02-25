Listen to this post

A 31-year-old man is facing murder charges after another man was stabbed to death early Sunday morning at a mobile home park in Marietta.

What Happened: Cobb County police responded to the Eden Gate Mobile Home Park at 254 Clay Drive around 1:34 a.m. on February 22 after a 911 caller reported a stabbing. Officers found Alexis Lopez Hernandez, 31, of Smyrna, on the ground near a mobile home with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

What’s Important: Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit identified Pedro De Jesus Gonzalez Martinez, 31, as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Gonzalez Martinez is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released information about what led to the stabbing or the relationship between the two men. The investigation is ongoing.

The Path Forward: This case will move through the criminal justice system as prosecutors review the charges. Additional evidence may emerge as detectives continue investigating. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.