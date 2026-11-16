Gas prices in Georgia have dropped sharply over the past month, but drivers filling up this holiday season are still paying more than they were a year ago.

What’s happening: Georgia’s average price for a gallon of regular gas fell to $3.34 Sunday, down 14 cents from last week and 43 cents from last month. Nationally, the average dropped nearly 20 cents over the past week to $3.82, falling below $4 for the first time since July.

What’s driving it down: Three things are pushing prices lower: crude oil costs have declined, refineries have switched to cheaper winter-blend gasoline, and fewer people are driving than during the summer.

What it still costs: Filling a standard 15-gallon tank in Georgia runs about $50.10. Georgia’s average is 53 cents higher than it was this time last year, when drivers paid $2.81 per gallon. Nationally, this is the most expensive November on record.

Around Georgia: The priciest metro markets in the state are Macon at $3.40, Gainesville at $3.39, and Atlanta at $3.38. The cheapest are Warner Robins at $3.15, Augusta-Aiken at $3.18, and Brunswick at $3.19.

What AAA says: “Lower gas prices are good news for drivers, but there are still ways to save even more. Maintaining proper tire pressure, limiting idling and combining errands can improve fuel economy and help drivers maximize their savings during the holiday travel season,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

For the road: Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner. Click here to view current gasoline price averages.