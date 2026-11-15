An elderly Atlanta man with memory problems has been missing from Lawrenceville since early Sunday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.
What we know: 78-year-old Charles Smith Jr. was reported missing from an apartment on Lawrenceville Highway. Friends last saw him around 11 p.m. Saturday and noticed he was gone around 4 a.m. Sunday. Smith was visiting the area and was not familiar with his surroundings.
Who he is: Smith is a Black man, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 180 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, black shoes, and multiple coats. His family says he suffers from memory loss, possibly from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. He does not have a car, money, or a cellphone.
What’s new: Smith normally lives in downtown Atlanta. He was staying with a friend in Lawrenceville at the time he went missing.
If you’ve seen him: Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police detectives at (770) 513-5300.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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